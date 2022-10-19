Biden mobilizes followers behind abortion rights

US President Joe Biden has urged citizens who care about reproductive rights to support Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections.

If Democrats maintain control of the House of Representatives and increase their majority in the Senate, he would sign legislation codifying Roe v. Wade into law early next year.

In a speech on Tuesday, Biden stated that if Democrats maintain control of the House of Representatives and increase their majority in the Senate, he would sign legislation early next year codifying Roe v Wade, the historic Supreme Court decision that had guaranteed a constitutional right to abortion.

Folks, if we do that, I promise you and the American people the following: The first bill I send to Congress will codify Roe v. Wade, and if Congress adopts it, I’ll sign it in January, Biden added.

In June, the conservative majority on the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe, shocking pro-abortion activists, and Democratic legislators.

Abortion has become a crucial election topic for Democrats, which has worked well so far. Key early contests were won by Democratic politicians who made abortion a central theme of their campaigns.

In a Republican-leaning state like Kansas, voters turned down a proposal to take abortion safeguards out of the state constitution.

Democrats currently enjoy a slim majority in both chambers of Congress, but the 100-member Senate has a process known as the filibuster that requires 60 votes to advance significant legislation.

In the past, Biden had stated his support for establishing a filibuster exemption for legislation defending abortion rights. However, the proposal has been rejected by two conservative Democratic senators, and pro-reproductive rights legislation passed by the House has come to a standstill in the Senate.

In the midterm elections on November 8, 35 of the 100 Senate seats and all 435 House seats will be up for grabs.

Conservative states moved to adopt abortion restrictions, including nearly complete bans, almost immediately after Roe was reversed, claiming that abortion violates the “sanctity of life”.

While other Republicans contend that the states should control the matter, Senator Lindsey Graham, a crucial Trump friend, presented a bill last month that would outlaw abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Biden promised to reject any national abortion ban that might come to his desk on Tuesday.

The only way to stop the “extremists” from putting reproductive healthcare in danger, he continued, is for Congress to approve legislation protecting abortion rights.

Let’s remember who we are together, he urged. “Since we are the United States of America, nothing is out of our reach. voting, voting, voting

