Biden thanks Coast Guard member for saving lives in Hurricane Ian

President Biden called rescue swimmer Zach Loesch on Friday to thank him for saving lives during Hurricane Ian.

The hero rescuer then told the president that he will be let go soon because he wasn’t vaccinated against COVID-19.

He is one of about 1,200 service members who sued the Coast Guard and other agencies to get out of having to get vaccinated.

President Biden thanked a member of the US Coast Guard for saving lives during Hurricane Ian.

“I told him how proud I was of him and thanked him for all the work he and his Coasties do to save lives,” Biden said of his call with Zach Loesch on Friday.

Lt. Cmdr. Christopher Hooper was also on the phone with the president.

“The President thanked them for saving lives and asked for an update on the work they are still doing to help Floridians. He also asked if there was anything else he could do to help speed up successful rescues, according to a readout from the White House.

But despite the praise, Loesch told Breitbart News that he is one of the service members who will be kicked out of the military in 30 to 60 days because they didn’t follow Biden’s order that the jabs be done by everyone in the military.

The brave Coastie told the outlet that he had asked for a religious accommodation and tried to appeal, but both times he was turned down.

“If I had asked any of the people I helped yesterday if they wanted to come with me even though I wasn’t vaccinated, every single one of them would have said yes,” Loesch told Breitbart.

Loesch said that during the Category 4 hurricane, he kicked through a wall to free a disabled woman and her husband. He then went back to get the woman’s wheelchair and tied it to his body as he was lifted by a helicopter.

Loesch, who had also saved several dogs and cats, told the outlet that he didn’t want to talk about the fact that he was about to be fired during the call with the president.

“It stinks that he thanked me, but the vaccine mandate is what’s kicking me out,” he told Breitbart. “I love my job so much and I’m good at it. It’s bad. I feel like this is the job for which I was made.”

About 1,200 service members sued the Coast Guard and other government agencies in September to get out of having to get vaccinated because of their religion.

