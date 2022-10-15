Advertisement
Biden to provide Ukraine another $725 million in military aid

  • President Joe Biden approves an additional $725 million in security assistance for Ukraine.
  • The package consists of medical supplies, ammo for HIMARS and HARMs, anti-tank weaponry, Humvees, 155mm artillery rounds.
  • Ukraine’s President tweeted his gratitude to Biden on Saturday morning. “The Russian aggressor will be defeated, Ukraine will be free!”.
President Joe Biden of the United States has given his approval for an additional $725 million in security assistance for Ukraine, according to a statement released by the State Department.

On Saturday morning, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, took to Twitter to express his gratitude to Vice President Joe Biden.

“Sincerely grateful to POTUS, the people from the United States for providing another $725 million security aid package. We will receive, in particular, much-needed rounds for HIMARS and artillery,” the message reads. “A wonderful gift for Ukraine’s Defenders’ Day! The Russian aggressor will be defeated, and Ukraine will be free!”

On Friday, the additional presidential drawdown for Ukraine was given the go-light by the Biden administration. A presidential drawdown is a sort of military funding that can be quickly approved.

The $725 million package consists of medical supplies, ammo for HIMARS and HARMs (air-to-surface missiles), anti-tank weaponry, Humvees, 155mm artillery rounds, small arms and small arms ammunition, precision-guided artillery rounds, and HIMARS.

