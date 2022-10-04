Biden, Zelenskyy to speak via phone Tuesday says reports

US Vice President Joe Biden talked to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky by phone on Tuesday.

President Biden talked to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky by phone on Tuesday, when Ukrainian forces were still pushing back Russian invaders on two fronts.

The call happened a few days after the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that he was going to take over four regions of Ukraine.

Biden signed a bill Friday that gives the Kyiv government another $12 billion in US aid. He also said that the US will “never” accept Russia’s attempt to annex Ukraine.

Biden called Zelensky on Tuesday, and Vice President Kamala Harris was also on the call. The White House said in a statement that Biden “reiterated that the United States will never recognise Russia’s alleged annexation of Ukrainian territory.”

The president also “pledged to continue supporting Ukraine as it defends itself from Russian aggression for as long as it takes, including the provision today of a new $625 million security assistance package that includes additional weapons and equipment, including HIMARS, artillery systems and ammunition, and armored vehicles.”

Biden additionally “affirmed the continued readiness of the United States to impose severe costs on any individual, entity, or country that provides support to Russia’s purported annexation,” the White House said.

Zelensky, on the other hand, said on Tuesday that he would not negotiate with Russia as long as Putin was in charge. The announcement of the annexation had already been approved by the Duma, which is Moscow’s parliament.

