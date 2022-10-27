Black and poor women decides Brazil’s president

‘Staunch feminism’ by Meghan Markle under question after ‘bimbo’ comment
Ulrika Jonsson wrote that Meghan Markle seems determined to keep the 'blonde...
Brazilian voters will choose a president for the next four years on Sunday, and surveys and experts say women will be essential.
After the first round on October 2, only two candidates will appear on the electronic voting machines: former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of the Workers’ PartyLh and current president and Liberal Party candidate Jair Bolsonaro.
Lula da Silva won the first round with 57.2 million votes (48.4%), 1.8 million short of the 50% mark. Bolsonaro won 43.2% of the vote with 51 million votes, and the most notable woman to run, Simone Tebet of the Brazilian Democratic Movement party, placed third with about 5 million votes.
Before the first round, polls suggested Bolsonaro would perform poorly, but they anticipated Lula da Silva would win within the margin of error. In this final round of a very contentious election, some polling institutes are highlighting women’s voting choices.
51.1% of Brazilians and 53% of voters are women. In other words, women outnumber men by 8 million voters.
This disparity, according to experts, would have been less significant to presidential candidates in prior years. The majority of Bolsonaro’s supporters are still men, according to anthropologist Rosana Pinheiro-Machado, professor in the School of Geography at University College Dublin in Ireland, and up until recently, Brazilian women were less politically active and frequently merely followed their husbands’ voting habits.
Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.