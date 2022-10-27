Boy, 16, critically hurts after being struck by a car in Rhyl

A 16-year-old boy was taken to the Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in Bodelwyddan after being hit by a car.

A Citroen DS3 had a collision with the youngster when he was walking along the street.

The incident took place in Rhyl, Denbighshire on Thursday morning.

After being struck by a car at the age of 16, a young man was taken to the hospital suffering from significant injuries.

North Wales Police stated that emergency services were summoned to Grange Road in Rhyl, Denbighshire, on Thursday just before 08:30 BST.

According to the police, a Citroen DS3 had a collision with the youngster when he was walking along the street.

According to the Welsh Ambulance Service, the kid was sent to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in Bodelwyddan, which is located in the county of Denbighshire.

