Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Boy, 16, critically hurts after being struck by a car in Rhyl

Boy, 16, critically hurts after being struck by a car in Rhyl

Articles
Advertisement
Boy, 16, critically hurts after being struck by a car in Rhyl

Boy, 16, critically hurts after being struck by a car in Rhyl

Advertisement
  • A 16-year-old boy was taken to the Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in Bodelwyddan after being hit by a car.
  • A Citroen DS3 had a collision with the youngster when he was walking along the street.
  • The incident took place in Rhyl, Denbighshire on Thursday morning.
Advertisement

After being struck by a car at the age of 16, a young man was taken to the hospital suffering from significant injuries.

North Wales Police stated that emergency services were summoned to Grange Road in Rhyl, Denbighshire, on Thursday just before 08:30 BST.

According to the police, a Citroen DS3 had a collision with the youngster when he was walking along the street.

According to the Welsh Ambulance Service, the kid was sent to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in Bodelwyddan, which is located in the county of Denbighshire.

Also Read

Speeding car hits brawling students in terrifying video
Speeding car hits brawling students in terrifying video

Two young men were hit by a car while fighting in the...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the UK News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story