Richard Branson declines Singapore’s invitation to participate in a live televised debate.

A broadcast live discussion cannot do the intricacy of the death sentence any favor.

He pushed against Singapore’s decision to kill a Malaysian man convicted of drug trafficking.

Advertisement

Richard Branson, a British businessman, declined Singapore’s invitation to participate in a live televised debate against the city-drug state’s laws and death penalty.

A broadcast live discussion “cannot do the intricacy of the death sentence any favor,” said Branson, who had pushed against Singapore’s choice to kill a Malaysian man convicted of drug trafficking in April.

He claimed that the discussion also required regional perspectives.

The invitation was sent to Branson by Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs earlier this month after the founder of Virgin Group wrote a blog article headlined What’s the matter with Singapore in which he criticized the country’s “stubborn usage of the death penalty, notably for drug offences.”

In that article, Branson criticized Singapore for putting to death Nagaenthran Dharmalingam, a Malaysian man with learning disabilities who had been sentenced to death for bringing 42.72 grams (1.5 ounces) of heroin across the border. He said: “Singapore’s government seems bent on executing scores of low-level drug traffickers, mostly members of poor, disadvantaged minorities, while failing to provide clear evidence that it has any tangible impact on drug use, crime.

It’s a disproportionate, harsh response, he continued.

Advertisement

The ministry disagreed with Branson’s remarks, claiming that no one in the West should be “entitled to impose their ideals on other societies.” The company then offered to fly the businessman to Singapore for a discussion with Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam to argue against keeping the nation’s laws in place to protect it from the “global scourge of drug usage.”

Branson declined the invitation and stated on Monday that it would be “brave” for Singaporean officials to interact with neighborhood activists.

In a letter published on the Virgin website, he claimed that “they deserve to be listened to, not ignored, or worse yet, hounded.”

“A television debate cannot do the intricacy of the death penalty any favor,” he remarked. “It is constrained in time and scope, constantly at risk of prioritizing people over issues. “It turns serious argument into show, reducing complex speech to soundbites. That is not what I would assume you are looking for. What Singapore actually needs is an ongoing, fruitful conversation including many different parties, as well as a sincere dedication to openness and proof.

In a letter published on the Virgin website, he claimed that “they deserve to be listened to, not ignored, or worse yet, hounded.”

After a break of more than two years, Singapore started performing hangings again in March.

Advertisement

Since then, at least 11 people have been put to death, according to the Transformative Justice Collective, a group of activists from Singapore who keep track of unreported executions.

Singaporean activists have called the invitation extended by their government to Branson a distraction.

Activist Kirsten Han told the AFP news agency, “I think the offer to debate on live TV was always more about political spectacle than any true willingness on the side of the Singapore administration to engage with an open mind.”

Also Read Unveiling plans for Singapore’s first supertall skyscraper The first supertall skyscraper is a word for structures taller than 300...