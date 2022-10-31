Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva defeats incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil’s presidential runoff.

The leftist candidate was barred from voting in the 2018 election due to a corruption scandal.

It is a startling turnabout for da Silva, 77, after four years of far-right politics.

Once more, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva: Twenty years after first taking office, the leftist candidate in Brazil defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday in a remarkably close vote that represents a political about-face for the nation following four years of far-right politics.

In the runoff election, da Silva had 50.9% of the vote versus Bolsonaro’s 49.1% after more than 99% of the ballots had been counted. The election authority declared da Silva the winner mathematically speaking.

It is a startling turnabout for da Silva, 77, who was barred from voting in the 2018 election that propelled Bolsonaro, a supporter of conservative social ideals, to power due to his 2018 imprisonment due to a corruption scandal.

Da Silva pledges to exercise leadership outside of his socialist Workers’ Party. He aims to revive the nation’s more successful past while attracting centrists and even some right-leaning voters who cast their first vote for him. He still has to contend with a politically divisive nation where inflation is on the rise and economic development is stalling.

His triumph marks the first time an incumbent president has lost his bid for reelection since Brazil’s restoration to democracy in 1985. The region’s most divisive election in Latin America’s largest economy added to a recent wave of leftist triumphs that had already taken place in Chile, Colombia, and Argentina.

The swearing-in of Da Silva is set for January. He was president for the last time from 2003 to 2010.

The election was the closest in the nation in more than three decades. With 99.5% of the ballots counted, just over 2 million votes separated the two contenders. 2014 had the closest race yet, with a 3.46 million vote difference deciding the winner.

Independent political analyst Thomas Traumann said da Silva is inheriting a very divided country and compared the outcomes to Joe Biden’s election as president of the United States in 2020.

The speaker declared that pacifying the nation would be Lula’s “great challenge.” “People are divided not only over political issues but also in terms of their identities, values, and opinions. Furthermore, they don’t give a damn about the beliefs, identities, or viewpoints of the opposition.

Throughout the first half of the count, Bolsonaro had been in the lead. As soon as da Silva passed him, though, vehicles in downtown Sao Paulo started blasting their horns. It turned! was being shouted by residents of Rio de Janeiro’s Ipanema area.

Only after the final outcome was declared did Da Silva’s headquarters at a downtown Sao Paulo hotel erupt, highlighting the tension that characterized this contest.

Gabriela Souto, one of the few supporters allowed inside due to strict security, remarked, “Four years waiting for this.”

Because of his involvement in corruption and money laundering, Da Silva was jailed for 19 months. In 2019, the Supreme Court overturned his convictions on the grounds that the judge was prejudiced and had worked with the prosecution.

Bolsonaro continued to remind voters of his convictions despite this.

Recent days saw the president’s massive digital mobilization on show as his campaign made new, unsubstantiated charges of potential electoral fraud. That rekindled concerns that Bolsonaro, who admires Trump, may contest election results if he lost.

He has been claiming for months that the nation’s electronic voting machines are vulnerable to fraud, but he has never provided any supporting data, even after the electoral body gave him a deadline to do so.

Recent complaints centred on airtime for political advertisements. The Bolsonaro team asserted that by declining to air more than 150,000 electoral spots, radio stations may have harmed their candidate.

