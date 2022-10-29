Britain disputes Russian charges of Crimea drone attacks

- Russia asserts that Britain assisted Ukraine in organizing drone assaults on a Crimean port city.
- UK’s Ministry of Defense: Russia is “peddling false claims of an epic scale”.
- The Russian military ministry didn’t back up its assertion with any data, the UK says.
In reaction to Moscow’s assertion that Britain assisted Ukraine in organizing drone assaults on a Crimean port city, the United Kingdom declared on Saturday that Moscow is “peddling false claims of an epic scale.”
“To detract from their disastrous handling of the illegal invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Ministry of Defense is resorting to peddling false claims of an epic scale,” the UK’s Ministry of Defense said in a tweet.
Earlier, the Russian military ministry asserted that attacks on Sevastopol were carried out with the assistance of experts from the British navy. The ministry didn’t back up its assertion with any data.
