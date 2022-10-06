Bus carrying migrants arrives in front of Kamala Harris’ home

Busloads of undocumented migrants began arriving in liberal strongholds without warning.

Thousands of migrants have since arrived in New York, Washington, Chicago and beyond.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have used the tactic to call attention to their states’ failed border policies.

For the second time this week, a bus from Texas dropped off about 50 migrants outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C.

Many of the migrants, including men, women, and children, told NBC News they were from Venezuela. They were seen carrying small white bags containing their only belongings.

Victor, a young man, stated that he travelled through “the jungle” before arriving in Texas, and that he was fed on the bus and treated “very well.” He stated that he does not have a specific destination in mind, but that he is looking for work. The majority of the migrants on the bus told NBC News that they also intended to travel elsewhere.

SAMU First Response, an international humanitarian nonprofit, had volunteers on hand to assist the migrants.

Thousands of migrants have since arrived in New York, Washington, Chicago, and other cities, causing officials in those cities to scramble to set up a support system for them.

Abbott, who also sent two buses of migrants to Harris’ neighbourhood last month, pioneered the migrant busing programme to so-called sanctuary cities, which DeSantis followed a few weeks ago when he chartered two planes carrying about 50 migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

Migrants who took part in the trip have filed a class-action lawsuit against DeSantis and other state officials, claiming they were victims of political fraud.

Democratic governors whose states are affected by the tactic have blasted Abbott and DeSantis. Last month, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker declared an emergency to deal with nearly 500 immigrants bused to Chicago by Abbott, mobilising the state’s National Guard after standing before the media and calling Abbott’s actions “disgusting.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has also asked the Justice Department to look into DeSantis and Abbott’s actions.

