Bus runs red light, nearly hits 7-year-old child in Newport

She was about to cross the street when the green guy turned on, but she immediately turned around to avoid the bus, according to CCTV footage from a nearby residence.

Following accusations of negligent driving by a Newport Bus employee, South Wales Police declared that it was conducting an investigation.

Newport Transport said it was taking the matter seriously and was "fully assisting" the police investigation.

Ms. Flynn, who was walking Courtney home from school, said she spotted the bus and tried to grab her daughter's hood as she walked into the road, but missed, so shouted her name. The mother-of-two claimed that after the male bus driver noticed them on the crossing, the bus began to slow down, but after Courtney jumped back, the bus sped through the lights without the driver making any attempt to apologies "He just looked straight ahead and kept going. He upped his speed to get away from us." "When she goes to the lights now she is wary and is always checking for the number 44 bus because that was a 44," Ms. Flynn said. "I would like the driver to be suspended, at least until the investigation is over. It might not be the first time it has happened. "We would not want a parent to lose a child or loved one." Newport Transport said: "This is subject to a police investigation which the company is fully assisting with. "Newport Transport takes these incidents extremely seriously and the company has also launched a full investigation." South Wales Police said: "Officers from Operation Snap are investigating a report of driving without due care and attention by an employees of Newport Bus. Investigations are progressing."