Captain Ibrahim Traore officially named Burkina Faso president after coup

Captain Ibrahim Traore replaces Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, who seized power in January.

It was the country’s second coup in less than nine months.

Burkina Faso is battling a seven-year-old terrorist insurgency that has claimed thousands of lives.

According to an official statement, Captain Ibrahim Traore was appointed president of Burkina Faso on Wednesday, following the country’s second coup in less than nine months.

Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, who seized power in January, was overthrown by Traore, leading a faction of angry younger officers.

It was the most recent coup in the Sahel area, where many countries, including Burkina Faso, are fighting a growing Islamist insurgency.

Traore has been designated “Head of State, Supreme Head of the Armed Forces,” according to an official statement broadcast on national television by a spokesman for the ruling junta.

According to the statement, Traore is now the “guarantor of national independence, territorial integrity… and continuity of the State.”

Following the two-day standoff, which was defused by religious and community leaders, Damiba fled to Togo.

Burkina Faso is battling a seven-year-old terrorist insurgency that has claimed thousands of lives, displaced almost two million people, and left more than a third of the country outside of government control.

January’s coup led by Damiba against the elected president was spurred by escalating resentment within the armed forces.

Damiba, who appointed himself transitional head of state, swore to make security the country’s primary priority; yet, after a brief respite, the attacks resumed, claiming hundreds of lives.

Tensions

Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) delegates concluded their fact-finding tour on Tuesday and met with religious and traditional leaders as well as Traore.

Traore stated that the purpose of the ECOWAS visit was to “make contact with the new transition authorities” as part of Burkina Faso’s support from the region.

Speculation has increased that Burkina’s new leader may build tight connections with Moscow at the expense of France, the region’s former colonial power and longtime friend.

The spectacular takeover occurred simultaneously with violent anti-French demonstrations and the rapid appearance of Russian flags among protesters.

On the streets, protesters chanted “France get out,” “No to ECOWAS interference,” and “Long live Russia-Burkina cooperation.”

The United States warned the junta about the dangers of forming an alliance with Russia, condemning “any attempt to exacerbate the current situation in Burkina Faso.”

A State Department spokesperson stated earlier this week, “We strongly encourage the new transitional government to adhere to the agreed-upon timeline for a return to a democratically elected, civilian-led government.”

Traore has already stated that he will uphold Damiba’s vow to restore civilian government by July 2024.

