Car explosive strikes Somalian ministry of education

One bomb was driven into the structure, and then another explosion occurred in the same general vicinity.

A representative for the police department stated that there had been casualties.

The Islamist group al-Shabab is known for carrying out assaults of this nature on a regular basis.

In Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, there have been two significant car bombings directed against the Education Ministry.

According to the reports, one of the car bombs was driven into the structure, and then another explosion occurred in the same general vicinity.

According to witnesses who were on the scene, there was a significant amount of smoke, extensive damage, and shattered windows near the ministry.

Although the Islamist group al-Shabab is known for carrying out assaults of this nature on a regular basis, the group has not yet stated whether or not it was responsible for the explosives that occurred today.

