The Bovee Fire began in the Bessey Ranger District Sunday afternoon.

Park rangers say the fire moved very quickly and has burned an estimated 15,000 acres.

Highway 2 between Halsey and Thedford has been shut down by the Nebraska State Patrol.

Advertisement

A fast-moving wildfire in Central Nebraska has forced evacuations and closed Highway 2. According to the Nebraska National Forest, the Bovee Fire started Sunday afternoon in the Bessey Ranger District. According to park rangers, the fire spread quickly and burned an estimated 15,000 acres.

The village of Halsey, as well as the national forest campgrounds, have been evacuated. A large number of large and single-air tankers have been dispatched. In addition, an incident management team has been formed.

According to park rangers, resources from the South Dakota State Wildland Fire Department and the Black Hills National Forest are also on their way.

Highway 2 between Halsey and Thedford has been closed by the Nebraska State Patrol.

It is unclear whether anyone was injured or whether any buildings were damaged by the wildfire. According to the Nebraska National Forest, the fire was most likely started by humans. They anticipate that firefighters will continue to battle the flames throughout the night.

Also Read Wildfire kills two in Southern California The Fairview Fire is burning south of Hemet, California. It has grown...