Certain areas of Kyiv are without electricity

At least five explosions were reported in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

There were also reports of strikes in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Cherkasy.

The underground system was shut down in Kharkiv.

In addition to sending Russian missiles to target water and electrical sources, Vladamir Putin has intensified his strikes on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure.

At least five explosions were reported by witnesses across the capital on Monday morning, according to Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, who claimed that several areas of the city were without power.

Meanwhile, there were reports of strikes in the central Ukrainian regions of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Cherkasy.

The underground system was shut down in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, after the electricity went out while Cherkasy and Zaporzhzhia were experiencing blackouts.

As winter approaches, Russia has been attacking civilian infrastructure in an apparent effort to keep Ukrainians inside their homes.

Moscow appears to be targeting civilians in order to weaken their resolve to carry out the war after suffering setbacks on the battlefield. According to international law, these attacks constitute war crimes.

This morning there were several explosions heard in Kyiv, according to accounts from Ukrainian authorities and local media.

Against least three explosions were heard around the city, according to senior presidential adviser Anton Gerashchenko, as 40 Russian cruise missiles were launched at Ukraine.

Around 7-8 explosions were reported in Kyiv and the surrounding area early on Monday, according to the Kyiv Independent.

The explosions’ origin is yet unknown.

Following a series of strikes from Russia this morning, Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, provided an update on the power situation in the capital city of the country. ‘Power engineers are trying to restore electrical supply after damage to an energy facility that powers around 350,000 units in Kyiv,’ he wrote in a Telegram message to residents.

“Specialists, along with other emergency services and authorities, are working round-the-clock to stabilize the situation,” the statement reads.

By tweeting: “Like millions of Ukrainians, our team is once again taking shelter as Russia continues its callous and barbaric missile strikes on the people of Ukraine in an effort to leave the country cold and dark as we approach winter,” US ambassador to Ukraine Bridget A. Brink confirmed that she and her staff are seeking shelter.

Another batch of Russian missiles hits Ukraine’s critical infrastructure. Instead of fighting on the battlefield, Russia fights civilians. Don’t justify these attacks by calling them a ‘response’. Russia does this because it still has the missiles and the will to kill Ukrainians. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) October 31, 2022

