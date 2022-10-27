China and US must find ways to get along

China and the United States must find ways to get along, President Xi Jinping says.

The Chinese leader was elected to a third term as president of China on Sunday.

He condemned “foreign intervention” in Taiwan.

In order to preserve international peace and development, President Xi Jinping believes China and the United States must “find methods to get along,” according to state media.

Following months of tension between Washington and Beijing over what Washington perceives as China’s increasingly hostile approach towards Taiwan and Beijing’s failure to denounce Russia’s war in Ukraine, the Chinese leader made some conciliations.

Xi, who was elected to a third term as president of China on Sunday, condemned what he called “foreign intervention” in Taiwan and vowed that China would never give up the right to use force to reunite the island with the mainland.

According to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, Xi lamented that “the world today is neither calm nor quiet” in a letter of congratulations to the National Committee on US-China Relations’ annual banquet.

In his statement to the non-profit organization based in New York, Xi stated that “as major powers, improving communication and collaboration between China and the US would contribute to increase global stability and certainty, and promote world peace and prosperity.”

China was “ready to work with the US to give mutual respect, cohabit peacefully…(and) find ways to get along in the new era,” Xi continued.

According to Xi, doing so “would not only help both countries but also benefit the globe.”

China is the lone US competitor “with the will to remake the international order and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military and technological strength to pursue that purpose,” according to President Joe Biden’s administration last month.

According to the Associated Press, Biden stated that President Xi was aware that the US does not seek conflict with China during a meeting with senior defense chiefs on Wednesday.

Since he was vice president, Biden has spoken with Xi more than any other international leader, and he claimed that the US will “responsibly manage China’s increasingly aggressive competition” and “create new coalitions committed to a world that is free” in the Indo-Pacific area.

“We need to keep up our military edge, as I said. However, we are being very clear that we don’t seek out war,” Biden remarked.

