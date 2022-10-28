Millions are once again under lockdown

Numerous Chinese towns, including Wuhan, the site of the first coronavirus detection, are now under lockdown as the nation implements leader Xi Jinping’s zero-Covid policy.

The largest iPhone manufacturing facility in the world, which is located in Zhengzhou, was also impacted.

It occurs as China recorded more than 1,000 cases for the third day in a row.

In one Wuhan neighborhood, more than 800,000 people were instructed to remain inside until October 30.

“All of it makes us feel numb. We become increasingly numb, “Reuters was told by a local.

Mr. Xi hinted earlier this month that the zero-Covid policy wouldn’t be relaxed and described it as a “people’s struggle to combat the virus’ spread.”

According to analysts Nomura, as of October 24, there were 28 cities across the nation that had some form of lockdown in place. Approximately 207 million people were affected in areas that accounted for nearly a quarter of China’s GDP, it noted.

Recently, 200 lockdowns have been put into place around the nation, with the bulk of these affecting high- or medium-risk regions. Depending on whether they are in a low, medium, or high-risk zone, residents in various places are subject to various laws.

This week, Wuhan recorded up to 25 new illnesses every day, totaling 200 cases over the previous two weeks.

According to Foxconn, a significant Apple supplier, “a small number of employees” in Zhengzhou have been “hit by the pandemic.” The supplier also said that quarantined workers were receiving “material supplies, psychological comfort, and relevant feedback.” It arrives at a crucial time for Apple, which is now producing the new iPhone 14.

In-person learning and eating out were prohibited earlier this week in the southern Chinese metropolis of Guangzhou, which on Thursday reported 19 new viral cases. Some areas of the city are still under various control measures.

