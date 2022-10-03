Negotiations between Yemen’s warring parties to extend a national truce have failed.

The United Nations has reported that negotiations between Yemen’s warring parties to extend a national truce have failed.

Following the expiration of the deadline for extending the agreement on October 2, the UN envoy to Yemen issued a statement urging all parties to avoid provocative actions while the negotiations are ongoing.

The UN-backed cease-fire first went into place in April, which inspired optimism for a protracted lull in hostilities.

When the Houthis, who are backed by Iran, took control of Sanaa and parts of northern Yemen in 2014 and drove the government into exile, the terrible conflict got underway. The United Arab Emirates and a coalition led by Saudi Arabia intervened in 2015 in an effort to reinstate the internationally recognized government.

UN Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg issued a statement in which he expressed his “regret that an agreement has not today been reached.” He commended the internationally recognized administration for “engaging positively” in negotiations to extend the cease-fire but avoided naming the Houthis in his praise for their refusal to accept his proposal. He urged decision-makers to keep attempting to come to a consensus.

He said: “I implore them to uphold their responsibility to the Yemeni people to pursue every path for peace.”

The Houthis were held accountable by Yemen’s internationally recognized government, according to the foreign ministry. Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak claimed that the Houthis had thwarted the truce and acted against the interests of the Yemeni people in statements made to the pan-Arab satellite channel Al-Hadath.

He remarked, “The government made several compromises to maintain the cease-fire.

The Houthis did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but on Saturday they claimed that negotiations for a cease-fire had come to a “dead-end” and that they were still pushing for the full opening of the Sanaa airport and the easing of the embargo on the vital port city of Hodeida.

Last month, the group held a sizable military parade where big weapons and rockets were shown, garnering criticism from onlookers.

A Houthi military spokesperson warned private oil businesses still operating in the nation to evacuate or their facilities would be seized in the hours preceding the deadline. Yahya Saree claimed on Twitter that Yemen’s citizens own the fossil fuels and could use them to pay the salaries of governmental employees.

The airport in Sanaa and the port of Hodeida on the Red Sea had first been partially opened as part of the April ceasefire. In the following months, flights to Jordan and Egypt resumed from the airport in the city. Additionally, it demanded that the Houthi embargo on Taiz, the third-largest city in the nation, be lifted. But after discussions to reopen local roads stopped, not much has been accomplished there. How the salaries of public employees, many of whom have not been paid for years, will be funded is another contentious issue.

The announcement on Sunday came a few days after Grundberg met in Sanaa with Abdel-Malek al-Houthi, the organization’s top leader, and other senior officials who have been advocating for the airport’s full opening. The ambassador forewarned last week that a possible return to war existed.

As a result of the ceasefire’s expiration, “millions will now be at risk” if airstrikes, ground shelling, and missile attacks continue, according to Ferran Puig, country director for Oxfam in Yemen.

Analysts say it’s still uncertain whether future negotiations would result in progress because the Houthis feel more powerful and the coalition battling them is fractured due to problems among the alliances.

The Houthis have been acting as if they had greater leverage during the negotiations, according to Peter Salisbury, a Yemen analyst with Crisis Group, a global think tank, because they were more eager to go back to war than the other side.

They “manage an effective police state and operate a reasonably functional and motivated fighting force,” he claimed, in comparison to the forces fighting with the Saudi coalition.

The Houthi forces have allegedly been assisted in acquiring cruise missiles and drones by their principal supporter, Iran, in recent years as they have used them against Saudi Arabia and their adversaries.

In the meantime, the anti-Houthi coalition is beginning to fracture in the southern regions. Armed parties funded by the United Arab Emirates took control of crucial southern oil and gas fields in August. These troops were fighting alongside the Saudi-led coalition. Numerous people have been murdered in clashes between them and other allied forces.

Nevertheless, despite both sides’ accusations that the truce was violated, there has been a notable overall decrease in direct combat.

According to the international charity Save The Children, the ceasefire in Yemen has resulted in a 60% decrease in displaced people and a 34% decrease in child casualties.

According to The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project, the conflict, which in recent years evolved into a regional proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran, has resulted in more than 150,000 deaths, including more than 14,500 civilians, and one of the worst humanitarian catastrophes in history.

