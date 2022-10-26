Conflicts follows demonstrations at the grave of Mahsa Amini in Iran

Crowds gathered at Mahsa Amini’s tomb to mark 40 days after her death in detention.

There have subsequently been reports of clashes between Iranian security personnel and protesters in her hometown.

Security officers used tear gas and live ammunition in Zindan Square in Saqqez.

According to a Kurdish rights organization, security officers used tear gas and live ammunition in Zindan Square in Saqqez.

Isna, a semi-official news source, reported a confrontation outside the city.

Thousands of mourners screamed “Woman, life, freedom” and “Death to the dictator” earlier at the Aichi cemetery.

They are two of the anthems that have come to symbolize the antigovernmental turmoil that has engulfed Iran since the passing of Ms. Amini.

The morality police apprehended the Kurdish woman, 22, on September 13 in Tehran’s capital city because she was apparently donning her headscarf “improperly.”

She collapsed at a prison facility, went into a coma, and passed away three days later. Police denied that she was mistreated and said that she had a heart attack. However, there were claims that she had been hit in the head with a baton and hit her head against a car.

After Ms. Amini’s funeral in Saqqez, women tore off their headscarves in support, sparking the first protests. Since the 1979 revolution, the protests have become one of the Islamic Republic’s most significant challenges.

Women have taken the lead, cutting their hair in public, burning their headscarves, and waving them in the air.

According to Iran Human Rights, an organization based in Norway, security forces have killed at least 234 demonstrators, including 29 children, in a crackdown on what Iran’s government have described as “riots” instigated by outsiders.

The paramilitary Basij Resistance Force and riot police were allegedly stationed in Saqqez and other areas of Kurdistan province on Wednesday in expectation of more unrest on the 40th day of Ms. Amini’s mourning, a day that holds special cultural significance for Iranians.

Videos, however, showed hordes of people traversing a field, a river, and a highway in order to get over obstacles and reach the Aichi cemetery.

An apparent reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei can be heard in the crowd’s cries of “Down with traitors” and “Kurdistan, the fascists’ tomb,” according to the recordings broadcast by the Kurdish human rights organization Hengaw, which is also located in Norway.

Another video showed individuals yelling “Freedom” while waving scarves.

Despite the authorities pressure on the family to recall the 40 th days ceremony for #Mahsa_Amini , thousands gather on Mahsa’s grave chanting “Kurdistan will be the graveyard of fascists” “women , life, freedom” pic.twitter.com/ifH9h3DHsv — @jiyargol (@jiyargol) October 26, 2022

It was unclear if Ms. Amini’s family was present at the grave.

Esmail Zarei Kusha, the governor of Kurdistan, denied that any roads had been closed on Wednesday morning and said that Saqqez was in a peaceful state.

Those gathered at Mahsa Amini’s commemoration “collisioned with police troops on the outskirts of Saqqez and were dispersed,” according to Isna.

Hengaw also reported mass strikes and protests across Kurdistan’s towns and cities, including the close-by cities of Sanandaj and Mahabad.

On Wednesday, protests, according to opposition activists, took place around the nation, including in Tehran.

On video, it also looked that security personnel used tear gas to disperse students’ protests inside a girls’ school in the city.

You cannot understand how difficult it must be to walk to the streets knowing that people are prepared to shoot, one young protester inside Iran told BBC World News. However, we are not scared.

“It’s not about me. It’s about the next generation. We want to have a normal life.”

She added: “I don’t know when our protests will come to an end, but today Iranian society is more awake than ever and we are ready for big changes.”

