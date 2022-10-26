Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • Conflicts follow demonstrations at the grave of Mahsa Amini in Iran
Conflicts follow demonstrations at the grave of Mahsa Amini in Iran

Conflicts follow demonstrations at the grave of Mahsa Amini in Iran

Articles
Advertisement
Conflicts follow demonstrations at the grave of Mahsa Amini in Iran

Conflicts follows demonstrations at the grave of Mahsa Amini in Iran

Advertisement
  • Crowds gathered at Mahsa Amini’s tomb to mark 40 days after her death in detention.
  • There have subsequently been reports of clashes between Iranian security personnel and protesters in her hometown.
  • Security officers used tear gas and live ammunition in Zindan Square in Saqqez.
Advertisement

Crowds gathered at Mahsa Amini’s tomb to mark 40 days after her death in detention, and there have subsequently been reports of clashes between Iranian security personnel and protesters in her hometown.

According to a Kurdish rights organization, security officers used tear gas and live ammunition in Zindan Square in Saqqez.

Isna, a semi-official news source, reported a confrontation outside the city.

Thousands of mourners screamed “Woman, life, freedom” and “Death to the dictator” earlier at the Aichi cemetery.

They are two of the anthems that have come to symbolize the antigovernmental turmoil that has engulfed Iran since the passing of Ms. Amini.

The morality police apprehended the Kurdish woman, 22, on September 13 in Tehran’s capital city because she was apparently donning her headscarf “improperly.”

Advertisement

She collapsed at a prison facility, went into a coma, and passed away three days later. Police denied that she was mistreated and said that she had a heart attack. However, there were claims that she had been hit in the head with a baton and hit her head against a car.

After Ms. Amini’s funeral in Saqqez, women tore off their headscarves in support, sparking the first protests. Since the 1979 revolution, the protests have become one of the Islamic Republic’s most significant challenges.

Women have taken the lead, cutting their hair in public, burning their headscarves, and waving them in the air.

According to Iran Human Rights, an organization based in Norway, security forces have killed at least 234 demonstrators, including 29 children, in a crackdown on what Iran’s government have described as “riots” instigated by outsiders.

The paramilitary Basij Resistance Force and riot police were allegedly stationed in Saqqez and other areas of Kurdistan province on Wednesday in expectation of more unrest on the 40th day of Ms. Amini’s mourning, a day that holds special cultural significance for Iranians.

Videos, however, showed hordes of people traversing a field, a river, and a highway in order to get over obstacles and reach the Aichi cemetery.

Advertisement

An apparent reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei can be heard in the crowd’s cries of “Down with traitors” and “Kurdistan, the fascists’ tomb,” according to the recordings broadcast by the Kurdish human rights organization Hengaw, which is also located in Norway.

Another video showed individuals yelling “Freedom” while waving scarves.

Advertisement

It was unclear if Ms. Amini’s family was present at the grave.

Esmail Zarei Kusha, the governor of Kurdistan, denied that any roads had been closed on Wednesday morning and said that Saqqez was in a peaceful state.

Those gathered at Mahsa Amini’s commemoration “collisioned with police troops on the outskirts of Saqqez and were dispersed,” according to Isna.

Hengaw also reported mass strikes and protests across Kurdistan’s towns and cities, including the close-by cities of Sanandaj and Mahabad.

On Wednesday, protests, according to opposition activists, took place around the nation, including in Tehran.

On video, it also looked that security personnel used tear gas to disperse students’ protests inside a girls’ school in the city.

Advertisement

You cannot understand how difficult it must be to walk to the streets knowing that people are prepared to shoot, one young protester inside Iran told BBC World News. However, we are not scared.

“It’s not about me. It’s about the next generation. We want to have a normal life.”

Advertisement

She added: “I don’t know when our protests will come to an end, but today Iranian society is more awake than ever and we are ready for big changes.”

Also Read

Mahsa Amini protests continue: There is a large fire in Iran’s Evin prison
Mahsa Amini protests continue: There is a large fire in Iran’s Evin prison

A large fire starts amid fighting at the Evin prison in Tehran....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the UAE News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Chicago: Daughter charged after mom's body found in freezer
Chicago: Daughter charged after mom's body found in freezer
Indonesia as ASEAN chair will step up talks on South China Sea code
Indonesia as ASEAN chair will step up talks on South China Sea code
Peru Congress shelves President Boluarte's bill for early elections
Peru Congress shelves President Boluarte's bill for early elections
China's super-rich relocate their wealth and partying to Singapore
China's super-rich relocate their wealth and partying to Singapore
India and the United States discuss about Narendra Modi's White House visit
India and the United States discuss about Narendra Modi's White House visit
China foreign ministry: 'airship' over the U.S. a 'force majeure accident'
China foreign ministry: 'airship' over the U.S. a 'force majeure accident'
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story