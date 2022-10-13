Connecticut shooting: 2 officers killed, 1 seriously injured

Connecticut State Police say three officers are involved in an officer-involved shooting.

Two of the officers are fatally shot, with one seriously injured, police say.

They did not provide details on the circumstances of the shooting or whether any suspects have been identified or arrested.

Two officers were killed and one was seriously injured in an overnight shooting in Bristol, Connecticut.

At around 3:30 a.m. ET, the Connecticut State Police announced that they were investigating an officer-involved shooting in Bristol, about 20 miles southwest of Hartford, where injuries had been reported.

The department later tweeted that three officers were involved in the incident, and that the scene was “still very active and fluid.”

Just over two hours later, police announced that two officers had been killed and one had been seriously injured.

“We ask that your thoughts and prayers be with the families, the officer, and everyone who has been affected,” state police said.

The department did not provide any information about the shooting’s circumstances or whether any suspects had been identified or arrested. When asked for more information early Thursday, police said they didn’t have any.

