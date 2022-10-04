‘Dangerous’ ballistic missile launched by North Korea over Japan

North Korea has launched a ballistic missile over Japan for the fifth time in ten days.

The missile was spotted by the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Japanese coast guard.

It is believed to have travelled 4,500 to 4,600 kilometers in altitude.

Advertisement

In anticipation of testing its first nuclear weapon in five years, North Korea has launched a ballistic missile over Japan for the fifth time in ten days.

The missile was spotted by the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Japanese coast guard, and inhabitants of northern Japan were urged to seek cover.

Temporary suspensions of train service were made in the northeastern Hokkaido and Aomori regions.

The Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida denounced what he called a “barbaric” conduct, as it was the first North Korean missile to travel over or past Japan since 2017.

According to a statement from the presidential office, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol warned of a stern response after the launch.

The national security councils of each leader called emergency sessions.

Advertisement

The statement from Yoon’s office stated that the NSC “made it clear that ongoing North Korean provocations cannot be accepted and that there will be a price to pay,” adding that Seoul would seek different deterrence measures against North Korea, including tougher sanctions.

According to Tokyo and Seoul officials, the missile travelled 4,500 to 4,600 kilometers (2,800-2,850 miles) in altitude, reaching a maximum of roughly 1,000 kilometers (620 miles). The missile was launched from a location in the north of the nation, close to the Chinese border, and it was in the air for almost 22 minutes until it fell into the Pacific Ocean.

Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada claimed Tokyo had not ruled out any possibilities, including the use of retaliatory capabilities, despite its claim that no action had been taken to shoot the missile down.

Hirokazu Matsuno, a top government spokesperson, said at a news conference that North Korea’s actions, including its repeated ballistic missile launches, “threaten the peace and security of Japan, the region, and the international community and pose a serious challenge to the entire international community, including Japan.”

According to the United States, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with their colleagues in South Korea and Japan, and the country strongly denounced the “dangerous and reckless” decision to fire a missile over Japan.

Using the initials for North Korea’s official name, National Security Council spokesman Adrienne Watson said in a statement that the action was “destabilizing” and demonstrated the country’s flagrant contempt for international safety standards and United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Advertisement

Blinken assured Seoul and Tokyo that the US remained “ironclad” in its commitment to their defense.

I think we’re likely to see a North Korean state media report on this launch tomorrow. — Ankit Panda (@nktpnd) October 3, 2022

Also Read North Korea have fired four missiles this week so far South Korea, Japan, and the U.S. conducted their first anti-submarine drills in...

Advertisement