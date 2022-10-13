Liz Truss British PM “shocked” by Thailand mass shooting
Prosecutors asked a Texas jury on Wednesday to execute a woman for murdering a pregnant woman and stealing her unborn child from her womb.
The appeal came as the penalty phase of Taylor Parker’s capital murder trial for the murder of Reagan Simmons-Hancock and the theft of her unborn child in October 2020 began.
Parker had previously been found guilty of capital murder by a Bowie County jury.
Prosecutor Kelley Crisp told jurors that the evidence would show Parker, 29, faked a pregnancy and lied repeatedly before killing Simmons-Hancock, 21, on Oct. 9, 2020, at the woman’s New Boston home to obtain the infant she claimed to be carrying. The baby died as well.
Parker’s attorneys are hoping to persuade the jury to spare her life and sentence her to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Defense attorney Jeff Harrelson stated that they would demonstrate Parker’s mental illness.
