Death penalty for Woman found guilty of killing expectant mother to steal unborn baby

Taylor Parker is accused of killing Reagan Simmons-Hancock and stealing her unborn baby.

Her attorneys hope to persuade the jury to spare her life and let her serve life without parole.

Prosecutors say she faked a pregnancy and lied repeatedly about being pregnant. The baby also died.

Advertisement

Prosecutors asked a Texas jury on Wednesday to execute a woman for murdering a pregnant woman and stealing her unborn child from her womb.

The appeal came as the penalty phase of Taylor Parker’s capital murder trial for the murder of Reagan Simmons-Hancock and the theft of her unborn child in October 2020 began.

Parker had previously been found guilty of capital murder by a Bowie County jury.

Also Read Liz Truss British PM “shocked” by Thailand mass shooting Liz Truss says she is saddened by the shooting that killed 34...

Prosecutor Kelley Crisp told jurors that the evidence would show Parker, 29, faked a pregnancy and lied repeatedly before killing Simmons-Hancock, 21, on Oct. 9, 2020, at the woman’s New Boston home to obtain the infant she claimed to be carrying. The baby died as well.

Parker’s attorneys are hoping to persuade the jury to spare her life and sentence her to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Defense attorney Jeff Harrelson stated that they would demonstrate Parker’s mental illness.

Advertisement

Also Read 17-year-old arrested in NYC teen’s fatal shooting Police arrested the suspect at his home on Tuesday. Jordany Aracena, was...