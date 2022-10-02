US Defense secretary says China won’t invade Taiwan soon

Advertisement
date 2022-10-02
  Defense secretary says China won't invade Taiwan soon
  • U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin believes that China is attempting to establish a new normal with its military exercises around Taiwan.
  • The United States is seeking to re-establish open connections with their Chinese counterparts.
  • A meeting between Vice President Joe Biden and President Xi of China at the upcoming G-20 Summit in November is likely to take place.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stated on Sunday that he does not believe China is planning to invade Taiwan in the near future. However, U.S. authorities have observed that China is attempting to establish a new normal with its military exercises surrounding the island.

According to statements made by Austin in an interview with reputed media, U.S. authorities are currently seeking to re-establish open connections with their Chinese military counterparts in order to preserve peace in the region.

In an interview with Chinese media in August, China’s Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu stated that the United States and its allies are the ones who are acting irrationally.

“The United States and its allies frequently come to the waterways near to China in order to show off their strength and stir up trouble. Every year, they may carry out as many as a hundred different military drills. They, and not someone else, are the ones that overreact to the situation and make it worse,” Ma remarked.

However, according to Haenle, a meeting between Vice President Joe Biden and President Xi of China at the upcoming G-20 Summit in November is likely to take place. This would be an excellent time for the United States and China to begin reengaging with one another.

“I think at the very least they need to have a conversation and get a sense of what steps each side is taking that is causing the other side the greatest anxiety,” he continued. “I think that’s the bare minimum that has to happen.”

“It is imperative that they… engage in direct eye contact with one another and have such discussions. These are not easy conversations to have.”

Also Read

White House confirms Joe Biden to visit Florida and Puerto Rico
White House confirms Joe Biden to visit Florida and Puerto Rico

Hurricanes hit Florida and Puerto Rico 10 days apart. He will go...

Read More News On

