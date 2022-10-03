Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Donald Trump not in favor of early ruling in special master case

Donald Trump not in favor of early ruling in special master case

Articles
Advertisement
Donald Trump not in favor of early ruling in special master case

Former US President Donald Trump

Advertisement
  • The case involves records taken from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home by the FBI.
  • The Justice Department moved to accelerate its appeal of an order appointing a special master.
  • Donald Trump’s lawyers recommended a filing date of November 21 for all documents in the case.
Advertisement

Donald Trump opposed on Monday a Justice Department request for an expedited ruling in the special master case involving records taken by the FBI during a raid of the Florida home of the former president in August.

In a brief with the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Trump’s attorneys asserted, “The government has not and cannot possibly articulate any real risk of loss or harm resulting from a more deliberative process.”

Friday, the U.S. Department of Justice moved to accelerate its appeal of an order appointing a special master to analyze records taken from Trump’s Florida estate by the FBI.

Significant portions of the agency’s inquiry into the retention of government records at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort continue to be hampered by its inability to access non-classified documents, the department said.

The Justice Department urged the appeals court to order that all briefs in the case be filed by November 11 and to schedule any appropriate hearings as soon as the briefing is complete.

Monday, Trump’s attorneys recommended a filing date of November 21 for all documents.

Advertisement

According to the brief, Trump’s legal team also opposed speeding oral arguments in the case, stating that January 2023 would be a reasonable time period.

Also Read

Donald Trump sues CNN over defamation attempt
Donald Trump sues CNN over defamation attempt

Former U.S. President Donald Trump sues CNN for $475 million in punitive...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story