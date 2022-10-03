Donald Trump not in favor of early ruling in special master case

The case involves records taken from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home by the FBI.

The Justice Department moved to accelerate its appeal of an order appointing a special master.

Donald Trump’s lawyers recommended a filing date of November 21 for all documents in the case.

Donald Trump opposed on Monday a Justice Department request for an expedited ruling in the special master case involving records taken by the FBI during a raid of the Florida home of the former president in August.

In a brief with the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Trump’s attorneys asserted, “The government has not and cannot possibly articulate any real risk of loss or harm resulting from a more deliberative process.”

Friday, the U.S. Department of Justice moved to accelerate its appeal of an order appointing a special master to analyze records taken from Trump’s Florida estate by the FBI.

Significant portions of the agency’s inquiry into the retention of government records at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort continue to be hampered by its inability to access non-classified documents, the department said.

The Justice Department urged the appeals court to order that all briefs in the case be filed by November 11 and to schedule any appropriate hearings as soon as the briefing is complete.

Monday, Trump’s attorneys recommended a filing date of November 21 for all documents.

According to the brief, Trump’s legal team also opposed speeding oral arguments in the case, stating that January 2023 would be a reasonable time period.

