Donald Trump’s ‘Truth Social’ allowed by Google on Play Store

Google has approved Donald Trump’s Truth Social app for inclusion in its Play Store for Android devices.

The app was kept out of the Google Play store because it lacked moderation mechanisms.

In August, Google stated that it had informed Truth Social that its application breached Play’s regulations.

Google announced on Wednesday that it had approved Donald Trump’s Truth Social app for inclusion in its Play Store for Android devices after assuring that it complies with the platform’s rules for content moderation.

The app, which Trump launched after being banned from Twitter over the 2021 Capitol incident, was kept out of the Google Play store because it lacked moderation mechanisms, notably for violent threats.

Google stated that Truth Social had been modified to conform with its regulations prohibiting offensive posts and that robust methods for reporting and removing undesired content and blocking abusers had been implemented.

In response to an AFP query, a Google spokeswoman stated: “Apps may be distributed on Google Play provided they comply with our developer guidelines, including the requirement to effectively moderate user-generated content and remove objectionable posts such as those that incite violence.”

Developers can distribute Android applications elsewhere on the Internet, but the Play Store is the primary destination for customers seeking content.

According to the Alphabet-owned tech giant, a Truth Social app for Android smartphones is available on the social network’s website and other locations that may not have Google’s content moderation policies.

The App Store offers a version of Truth Social optimized for Apple mobile devices and implements content moderation policies.

Google stated in August that it had informed Truth Social that its application breached Play’s regulations and required “effective systems for moderating user-generated content” to be offered on the platform.

At the time, the online giant stated that Trump’s app violated rules prohibiting content that incites physical threats and violence but was trying to fix these issues.

Truth Social was Trump’s response to Twitter, from which he was banned in January 2021, days after a mob of his followers refusing to accept his loss to Joe Biden stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Elon Musk, who has agreed to purchase Twitter for $44 billion, has stated that he would likely let the former U.S. president return to the network. After attempting to abandon the agreement, Musk claims it is back on and might close by the end of the month.

In the meantime, a merger between Trump Media and Technology and Digital World Acquisition Corp, which was anticipated to provide new finance for the Trump platform, has not yet occurred.

According to reports, regulators examined the deal to discover if anything was improper.

