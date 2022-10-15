Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • DR Congo colonels who killed Chinese workers are sentenced to death
DR Congo colonels who killed Chinese workers are sentenced to death

DR Congo colonels who killed Chinese workers are sentenced to death

Articles
Advertisement
DR Congo colonels who killed Chinese workers are sentenced to death

DR Congo colonels who killed Chinese workers are sentenced to death

Advertisement
  • A military court in the Democratic Republic of Congo has sentenced six individuals.
  • It includes two army colonels who died.
  • The sentences are in connection with the murder of two Chinese mining employees.
Advertisement

A military court in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has sentenced six individuals, including two army colonels, to death in connection with the March murder of two Chinese mining employees.

The Ituri Military Court on Friday imposed a 10-year prison term on four further military personnel.
All but one of those who received the death penalty were military personnel.

The two colonels are accused of organizing a convoy attack in March with the objective of snatching four gold bars and $6,000 in cash that the victims were transporting as they left a gold mine.

Death sentences are often executed in the DRC but are routinely mitigated to life in prison.

According to Lieutenant Jules Ngongo, spokesman for military operations in the gold-rich Ituri region, “this must serve as an example for the black sheep in the armed forces.”

Advertisement

In the resource-rich eastern DRC, which has been devastated by militia conflict for decades, attacks against Chinese-managed mines and Chinese employees are not unusual.

In an effort to reduce bloodshed, the DRC government-appointed security personnel to oversee the administration of Ituri and the neighboring North Kivu province last year. The precaution, meanwhile, hasn’t been able to deter attacks.

The defense group declared they will file an appeal.

Also Read

Ukraine troops end up in DR congo peacekeeping mission Monusco
Ukraine troops end up in DR congo peacekeeping mission Monusco

About a third of the UN fleet was made up of the...

Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Number of Red squirrels rises in Scotland, survey finds 
Number of Red squirrels rises in Scotland, survey finds 
Zelenskyy adviser says West’s 'indecision' is killing Ukrainians
Zelenskyy adviser says West’s 'indecision' is killing Ukrainians
Ex officer Rhett Wilson jailed for abusing his position
Ex officer Rhett Wilson jailed for abusing his position
More strikes make workload more challenging, says NHS England
More strikes make workload more challenging, says NHS England
Dame Ann Gloag charges with human trafficking offences
Dame Ann Gloag charges with human trafficking offences
Nadhim Zahawi claims tax error was careless and not deliberate
Nadhim Zahawi claims tax error was careless and not deliberate
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story