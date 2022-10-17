Russian Drone bombing in central Kyiv during morning peak hour

Attack came back exact after 7 days after Russian attack

Attack causes at least 3 deaths

Attacks came back exact after 7 days after Russia bombarded with missiles. Russian drone bombing in central Kyiv during morning peak-hour attack killed three people, said an official.

Bombings were first started in the Shevchenkivskyi district on Monday, and it was reported in a Telegram post by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschkko, who said some residential buildings has been damaged.

“Saviors are on their mission” said Klitschko said, adding that it seems it was a drone attack by what he said, a fire broke out in a non-residential building.

According to the deputy chief of the President’s office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, three people are killed, and 19 have been rescued.

Tymoshenko reported in his Telegram post that “ The number of people killed in a Kamikaze drone attack has increased to three”

AFP news agency’s reported reported two explosions. First explosion was at about 6:35am and second was on 6;45am(03:35 GMT and 03:45 GMT) – straight after the air raid sirens sounded. Eye witnesses witnessed two blasts, said Reporter.

The area of Shevchenkivskyi is a busy part of Kyiv with universities, students bar and restaurants, a week ago was hit by several missiles during the peak-hour as part of a Russian bombardment of Ukraine’s major cities after an attack on the strategically important Kerch Bridge that links Russia with the annexed territory of Crimea.

Those attacks were the acute since Russia abandoned an attempt to capture the city in the early weeks of the war that started on February 24.

“Russians are thinking that this will help them, but these kind of actions are just their convulsions,” Said Yermak on Telegram.

Ukraine reported a series of Russian attacks with Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in the letest weeks. Iran says no to supplying the drones to Russia, while the Kremlin has not commented. It denies targeting civilians.

Speaking in his nightly video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said while there had been no “significant changes” on the front line, the “key hotspots in Donbas are [neighbouring towns] Soledar and Bakhmut, where very heavy fighting continues”.

He accused Russia of putting 2,000 “convicts” – some serving long sentences for serious crimes – on the battlefield.

“They are kept on the front not only with money but also with the promise of amnesty,” he said.

