Due to terrorism, US embassy family must leaves Nigeria

Non-emergency US embassy workers and their families ordered to leave Abuja, Nigeria.

State Department cites “heightened risk of terrorist attacks there” 15 additional Nigerian states added to its “Do Not Travel” list on Thursday.

UK government issues a similar warning to British citizens advising against travel to 12 Nigerian states.

Advertisement

Due to the “heightened risk of terrorist attacks there,” the State Department has ordered non-emergency US embassy workers and their families in Abuja, Nigeria, to leave the nation.

The department also issued a “Level 3” travel advisory for the entire country, urging: “Reconsider travel to Nigeria due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, and maritime crime.”

The State Department permitted the departure of non-emergency U.S. government employees and family members earlier this week after alerting the public about impending terrorist strikes in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria.

“Targets may include, but are not limited to, government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, athletic gatherings, transport terminals, law enforcement facilities, and international organizations,” its October 23 advisory said of the alleged plots.

The State Department added 15 additional Nigerian states to its “Do Not Travel” list on Thursday owing to concerns including terrorism, kidnapping, and criminal activity committed at sea.

The UK government issued a similar warning to British citizens, advising against all travel to 12 Nigerian states and against unnecessary travel to the nation’s capital.

Advertisement

A popular Abuja mall closed its doors Thursday for the protection of staff and customers, its management said, adding that it was reviewing the security situation in consultation with authorities

Nigeria’s police chief, Usman Alkali Baba, said there were “no imminent threats” in the country’s Federal Capital Territory.

“The Inspector General of Police, therefore, allays the fear of residents in the FCT and admonishes them to go about their lawful businesses and normal social lives/engagements as all hands are on deck to nip any security threat in the bud and respond to distress calls promptly,” a statement by his office said Thursday.

“The IGP similarly reiterates the commitment of the Nigeria Police to eliminating all threats, as well as protection of lives and property of all residents of the country,” the statement added.

While the nation battles to contain motorbike riding gangs commonly known as “bandits” that carry out lethal attacks on towns in the northwest, insurgency has persisted in northeastern Nigeria.

In its southern region, Nigeria also struggles with numerous kidnappings for ransom and maritime crimes.

Advertisement

In a prison raid in the nation’s capital in July, hundreds of prisoners were freed. All Boko Haram-related prisoners, according to the officials, escaped during the assault.

The raid was attributed to the Islamic State organization.

Also Read United States & United Kingdom issue distinct admonition over travel to Nigeria In the interim the UK government cautioned that "attacks could be indiscriminate...

Advertisement