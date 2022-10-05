Advertisement
  • Snow complicates efforts to reach a group of mountaineers hit by an avalanche in the Indian Himalayas.
  • At least 10 were killed, and more than 20 missing.
  • The group was making its way back from a mountain peak when the avalanche struck.
Rescuers’ attempt to reach a group of mountaineers hit by an avalanche in the Indian Himalayas, which left at least 10 dead and more than 20 missings, were hampered by snow on Wednesday, a regional police officer told Reuters.

The group was caught in the avalanche at 8.45 a.m. on Tuesday and included 34 students practicing high-altitude navigation along with seven instructors.

The teams are having some difficulty getting to the location because of the heavy snowfall, according to Ashok Kumar, the police head of Uttarakhand, a state in northern India.

The most recent update was made at 202:23:13 PM GMT+5.

Efforts to locate avalanche survivors in the Indian Himalayas are hampered by snow.

“The mountaineers may have been forced into remote locations.”

When the avalanche hit, the group was returning from Draupadi ka Danda-II, a high peak with a height of 5,670 meters (18,602 feet).

The rescue of eight people, Kumar continued.

