Four killed, many missing in Indian Himalayas avalanche
Rescuers’ attempt to reach a group of mountaineers hit by an avalanche in the Indian Himalayas, which left at least 10 dead and more than 20 missings, were hampered by snow on Wednesday, a regional police officer told Reuters.
The group was caught in the avalanche at 8.45 a.m. on Tuesday and included 34 students practicing high-altitude navigation along with seven instructors.
The teams are having some difficulty getting to the location because of the heavy snowfall, according to Ashok Kumar, the police head of Uttarakhand, a state in northern India.
“The mountaineers may have been forced into remote locations.”
When the avalanche hit, the group was returning from Draupadi ka Danda-II, a high peak with a height of 5,670 meters (18,602 feet).
The rescue of eight people, Kumar continued.
