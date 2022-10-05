Efforts to locate avalanche survivors in the Indian Himalayas are hampered by snow

Snow complicates efforts to reach a group of mountaineers hit by an avalanche in the Indian Himalayas.

At least 10 were killed, and more than 20 missing.

The group was making its way back from a mountain peak when the avalanche struck.

Rescuers’ attempt to reach a group of mountaineers hit by an avalanche in the Indian Himalayas, which left at least 10 dead and more than 20 missings, were hampered by snow on Wednesday, a regional police officer told Reuters.

The group was caught in the avalanche at 8.45 a.m. on Tuesday and included 34 students practicing high-altitude navigation along with seven instructors.

The teams are having some difficulty getting to the location because of the heavy snowfall, according to Ashok Kumar, the police head of Uttarakhand, a state in northern India.

“The mountaineers may have been forced into remote locations.”

When the avalanche hit, the group was returning from Draupadi ka Danda-II, a high peak with a height of 5,670 meters (18,602 feet).

The rescue of eight people, Kumar continued.

