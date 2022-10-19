Ethiopian forces seize a number of towns in the conflict-torn Tigray

Ethiopia’s government claims to have regained control of three towns from rebels.

The Tigrayan rebels had previously held Shire, Alamata, and Korem.

The government issued a statement on Tuesday, following the rebels’ earlier claim that Shire had fallen.

In the midst of mounting concern over the revived battle between federal forces and their allies against Tigrayan rebels, the Ethiopian military has reportedly taken control of three towns from rebel forces in the war-torn northern Tigray region.

The government issued a statement on Tuesday, following the rebels’ earlier claim that Shire had fallen, claiming that “the Ethiopian National Defense Force has gained control of the towns of Shire, Alamata, and Korem without combat in urban areas.”

Shire had previously fallen, according to a statement from the Tigray Central Command, which also stated that the rebels were engaged in a “life or death” combat.

Shire, a town with a university and an airport, is strategically placed at a crossroads that may provide the Ethiopian military greater access to other Tigray regions, such the cities of Axum and Adwa or even the regional capital, Mekelle, which is 140 kilometres (90 miles) away. Ten thousand people who were evicted from other places due to the violence now reside in the city.

Since late 2020, Ethiopia’s army and allies, including troops from neighbouring Eritrea, have been engaged in intermittent warfare with Tigrayan forces. This struggle has resulted in tens of thousands of casualties, millions of displaced people, and hundreds of thousands on the verge of starvation.

The Tigrayan authorities warned that if they were not defended against their adversaries, they would continue their atrocities.

A day after UN chief Antonio Guterres warned that the war was “spiralling out of control,” United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk issued a warning that air attacks in the tumultuous area ran the risk of severely worsening the already “devastating impact” of hostilities on civilians.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia’s Redwan Hussein retaliated angrily in response to the remarks made by the UN secretary-general.

When it was extended to other areas, it spiralled. Right now, it’s just dying off and degenerating. Aid and services (to Tigray) will be provided soon! Redwan stated, implying that the administration thought it had made significant military progress.

According to Redwan, the African Union has yet to set a time for the start of the peace negotiations.

He stated, “Unfortunately, the classic pattern is once again in full display: lend tacit backing to TPLF when it unleashes reckless offensives by rejecting all peaceful options & raise the spectre of humanitarian catastrophe while on retreat. He didn’t specify who he was held responsible for the TPLF’s covert backing.

Eritrea is a heavily militarised nation that does not accept criticism or permit unbiased media coverage.

