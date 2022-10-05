It is the highest-level effort yet to end the two-year war that has killed thousands.

The talks would be “aimed at laying the foundation for a structured and sustained mediation”.

Eritrean forces, allied with Ethiopia’s government, are joining a large-scale operation.

Ethiopia’s Tigray region leader and the federal government have been invited to peace talks in South Africa this weekend, according to a letter.

If Debretsion Gebremichael attends, it will be the highest-level effort yet to end the two-year war that has killed thousands through fighting and malnutrition.

National security adviser Redwan Hussein said Ethiopia accepted. In a separate statement, the ministry said it was “consistent with the Ethiopian government’s prior positions” that the AU mediate negotiations without preconditions. The statement did not mention attendees.

An African Union official in Addis Ababa claimed Tigray has not yet responded. Getachew Reda, a Tigray representative, couldn’t be reached. Tsadkan Gebretensae, another Tigray negotiator, told a U.S. think tank last week, “we have agreed on an African-led process, but that should not be carte blanche for the AU to impose what should be a peace process.”

The diplomat in Addis Ababa said EU, UN, and IGAD monitors will support the AU’s mediation mission. The ambassador requested anonymity since they couldn’t comment publicly.

The letter from the chair of the AU Commission says the AU-convened talks would be “aimed at laying the foundation for a structured and sustained mediation” between the two sides toward a “durable resolution of the conflict.”

The AU letter states former Nigerian President Olesegun Obasanjo will assist in the meetings with Uhuru Kenyatta and Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka.

After months of relative calm, warfare has resumed in Tigray. Eritrean forces, allied with Ethiopia’s government, are joining a large-scale operation in Tigray.

A relief worker who visited Adi Daero following the airstrike told the news reporters that displaced people were sheltering there. Health personnel reported more than 50 deaths, characterized as “complete devastation.” The worker requested anonymity since they couldn’t speak publicly.

Since the war began in November 2020, more than 5 million people in Tigray have been without electricity, phones, internet, and banking. Low medicine supplies. Thursday was the first time since combat resumed that stranded U.N. personnel could leave the zone.

As Tigray forces pressured the government, the conflict spread to Amara and Afar, putting hundreds of thousands of civilians in danger.

All parties committed violations, UN investigators said.

Tigray negotiation team member Tsadkan stated last week that Tigray representatives met three times with Ethiopian authorities in Djibouti and Seychelles. He thanked the US government for facilitating the discussions, which he said created a “concrete plan for a suspension of hostilities.” Then, he said, Tigray was “betrayed.” He was vague.

Tsadkan said Tigray wants unfettered humanitarian help, return of essential services, respect for constitutional boundary arrangements, and evacuation of foreign soldiers.

He stated Tigray will accept the outcome of an unbiased, agreed-upon peace process. He didn’t react Wednesday.

