First teens are detained in Hong Kong under the national security law

First teens are detained under the national security law

  • In Hong Kong, five adolescents were given three years in prison for calling for the overthrow of the Beijing government.
  • The national security law is being applied in court for the first time against minors in Hong Kong.
  • The defendants allegedly advocated a “bloody revolution” to topple the Chinese government in the former British colony via street vendors and social media, according to the court’s hearing.
In Hong Kong, five adolescents were given three years in prison for calling for the overthrow of the Beijing government.

The national security law is being applied in court for the first time against minors in Hong Kong.

In 2020, Beijing enacted a comprehensive law that facilitated the prosecution of demonstrators.

Since then, a large portion of the political opposition has been jailed for opposing the Chinese government.

The defendants allegedly advocated a “bloody revolution” to topple the Chinese government in the former British colony via street vendors and social media, according to the court’s hearing.

“Even if one individual is incited, Hong Kong’s stability and residents’ safety could have been seriously impacted,” said Judge Kwok Wai-kin.

The youths, who ranged in age from 16 to 19, belonged to the pro-independence of Hong Kong organization Returning Valiant.

The offenders were sentenced to a training center for young people, sometimes known as a detention institution for young people, because of their “age and immaturity,” according to Mr. Wai-kin, who stated he understood this.

The judge set a three-year maximum punishment for them as well. Authorities will decide how long they are held in detention.

Two adults are also involved in the case and will receive sentences the following month.

At least 110 people have been detained under the national security law, according to research that was published by ChinaFile in collaboration with Georgetown University. Protesters, activists, and former opposition MPs are among those detained.

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


