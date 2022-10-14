Five dead in North Carolina shooting

Five people, including a police offer where in North Carolina shooting, the mayor stated

Five were killed, including an off-duty police officer, in a shooting in North Carolina’s capital Raleigh.

The incident occurred near the famed Neuse River Greenway walk.

The gunman was contained in a residence in the area by police, Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said.

Advertisement

Five people, including an off-duty police officer, were murdered in a shooting Thursday in the capital of Raleigh, North Carolina, the southeast US city’s mayor told journalists.

According to Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin, the incident occurred near the famed Neuse River Greenway walk.

“This is a sad and tragic day for the city of Raleigh. Just after 5:00 pm today, multiple people were shot,” she told a press conference.

The Raleigh Police Department “has confirmed five fatalities. One of them was an off-duty Raleigh Police officer,” she claimed, adding that the gunman was “contained in a residence in the area” by police” by police.

The police agency tweeted shortly thereafter that the offender had been apprehended.

She reported that among the injured were canine police who were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Advertisement

In the United States, gun violence is a significant concern, with around 49,000 persons killed by firearms in 2021 alone. This number represents more than 130 gun-related deaths each day, the majority of which were suicides.

Also Read American Idol runner-up Willie Spence dies at 23 in car accident Willie Spence was killed when his Jeep 'left the roadway' and slammed...