Five people, including police officer, killed in North Carolina

A gunman opened fire on a walking trail in North Carolina and killed five people.

The suspect hid for hours in a house before being cornered and arrested.

One of the victims was an off-duty police officer who was on his way to work when the shooting started.

Advertisement

Police say that a gunman opened fire on a walking trail in North Carolina, United States, and killed five people. The gunman hid for hours in a house before being cornered and arrested.

On Thursday, the suspect killed several people, including an off-duty police officer. On Friday, police in Raleigh, the state capital, said the suspect was a 15-year-old white male.

He was taken into custody around 9:37 p.m. on Thursday, which is Friday at 1:37 a.m. GMT.

Chief of Police Estella Patterson said that the suspect is in the hospital and is in very bad shape.

Patterson said at a news conference on Friday that the people who were killed were of different races and ranged in age from 16 to their late 50s. Gabriel Torres was a dead off-duty Raleigh police officer who was on his way to work when the shooting started. She knew who he was. A second police officer was hurt and sent home from the hospital, but a 59-year-old woman is in critical condition and still in the hospital.

Patterson said that the police have not yet found out why the shooting happened.

Advertisement

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said that the shooting happened in a residential area along the Neuse River Greenway Trail. Police swarmed the area, shutting down roads and telling people to stay inside while they looked for the gunman.

“Terror has come to our door tonight. The worst thing that could happen to a town has come to Raleigh. “This is a senseless, horrible, and outrage-inducing act of violence,” Governor Roy Cooper said.

Authorities didn’t say anything about a possible reason, but Baldwin and Cooper both spoke out against the violence.

The mayor said, “We have to stop this senseless violence in America and do something about gun violence.” “We have a lot to do, and tonight there is a lot to be sad about.”

Also Read