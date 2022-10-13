Florida road rage incident: Two girls shot after drivers fired at each other

A 5-year-old girl was shot in the leg, a 14-year old girl in the back.

William Hale, 35, of Douglas, Georgia, and Frank Allison, 43, of Callahan, Florida, face attempted murder charges.

The incident occurred on U.S. Route 1 near Jacksonville.

A sheriff said this week that two children were shot after the men driving the cars they were in fired guns at each other during a road rage incident on a Florida highway.

The children’s injuries, a 5-year-old girl shot in the leg and a 14-year-old girl shot in the back, were not life threatening, according to Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper.

“Two stupid grown men could have killed two children,” Leeper said at a press conference on Monday.

According to Leeper, William Hale, 35, of Douglas, Georgia, and Frank Allison, 43, of Callahan, Florida, have been charged with attempted murder.

The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Route 1, north of Jacksonville, following aggressive moves between the drivers, including “brake-checking” each other, according to Leeper.

According to Leeper, Hale, driving a Dodge Ram, pulled up next to Allison in a Nissan Murano, the front passenger of the Nissan gave the Ram the middle finger, and someone in the Ram threw a water bottle into the Nissan through the open window.

According to the sheriff and an arrest report, Allison allegedly pulled a Sig Sauer.45-caliber handgun and fired one shot, which went through the door and struck Hale’s 5-year-old daughter in the leg.

Hale is accused of then pulling out a Glock 9mm handgun and firing seven or eight shots, striking the Nissan three times. According to an arrest report, one of those bullets struck a 14-year-old boy in the back of the Nissan. Leeper stated that the girl was hit in the back and had a collapsed lung.

When they saw a sheriff’s patrol car, both men got out of their cars and began arguing. According to Leeper, a deputy broke up the fight and called Nassau County Fire Rescue, who transported the children to a hospital for treatment.

Allison and Hale were released from jail after posting bond, according to Leeper. According to court records, they are charged with attempted second-degree murder. No pleas have been entered, according to the records.

Allison’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment made early Thursday. According to online court records, Hale does not have an attorney.

