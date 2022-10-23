Former Trump strategist Steve Bannon jailed for four months

Steve Bannon railed against the ‘illegitimate Biden regime’ after being sentenced to four months in prison.

The former Trump strategist was convicted of contempt of Congress for refusing to provide documents.

After being sentenced to four months in prison for contempt of Congress, former Trump strategist Steve Bannon railed against the “Biden regime.”

Bannon, 68, was convicted in July on two counts: refusing to provide testimony or documents to a committee investigating the riot at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

In addition to the jail time, Bannon must now pay a $6,500 (£5,833) fine.

Bannon will be released for the time being, according to Judge Carl Nichols, while any appeals to the sentence are resolved.

“Today was my judgement day by the judge,” Bannon told reporters immediately after his sentence was handed down. “We will have a vigorous appeal.”

In reference to the upcoming midterm elections, he said, “On 8 November we are going to have judgement on the illegitimate Biden regime.” Bannon has repeatedly made similar statements in the past and falsely claimed that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election.

Mr Trump received his own legal summons from the 6 January panel, ordering him to testify before lawmakers about the Capitol riot, just hours after Bannon was sentenced.

Mr Trump, like Bannon, could face criminal charges if he does not comply with the summons.

