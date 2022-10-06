Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • Former Uber security chief found guilty of concealing data breach
Former Uber security chief found guilty of concealing data breach

Former Uber security chief found guilty of concealing data breach

Articles
Advertisement
Former Uber security chief found guilty of concealing data breach

Uber former CSO Joseph Sullivan

Advertisement
  • Joseph Sullivan was found guilty of criminal obstruction for neglecting to report a 2016 cybersecurity incident.
  • Uber paid $148 million to settle accusations by all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia that it disclosed the hacking too slowly.
  • Sullivan was also accused of suppressing information from Uber officials who could have reported the hack to the FTC.
Advertisement

The DOJ revealed Wednesday that a San Francisco jury found former Uber security chief Joseph Sullivan guilty of criminal obstruction for neglecting to report a 2016 cybersecurity incident.

Sullivan, who Uber sacked in 2017, was found guilty of obstruction of justice and concealment of a felony.

“Sullivan affirmatively worked to hide the data breach from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and took steps to prevent the hackers from being caught,” said U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California Stephanie Hinds.

The complaint involves a data breach at Uber that compromised the information of 57 million passengers and drivers. The corporation waited a year before disclosing the issue.

As part of a settlement with U.S. authorities to avoid criminal charges, Uber took responsibility for hiding the breach and agreed to cooperate with the prosecution of Sullivan for his alleged role in concealing the hacking in July.

David Angeli, Sullivan’s attorney, and the Federal Trade Commission did not immediately respond to the media’s request for comment.

Advertisement

Sullivan was indicted for the first time in September 2020. At the time, according to prosecutors, he arranged to pay the hackers $100,000 in bitcoin and had them sign nondisclosure agreements that falsely said they had not taken any data.

Sullivan was also accused of suppressing information from Uber officials who could have reported the hack to the FTC, which was investigating the San Francisco company’s data security after a 2014 incident.

In September 2018, Uber paid $148 million to settle accusations by all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia that it disclosed the hacking too slowly.

Also Read

Telstra hit by data breach just two weeks after attack on Optus
Telstra hit by data breach just two weeks after attack on Optus

TLS.AX revealed a tiny data compromise on Tuesday. Telstra says an intrusion...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Iranian protesters gathers outside prisoner to stop execution
Iranian protesters gathers outside prisoner to stop execution
Chinese military conducts missive army exercises around Taiwan
Chinese military conducts missive army exercises around Taiwan
Jair Bolsonaro supporters begins to disband after Brasilia riots
Jair Bolsonaro supporters begins to disband after Brasilia riots
US
US "must cease granting refuge" to Bolsonaro, says Alexandria
Kremlin condemns Brazilian rioters' conduct
Kremlin condemns Brazilian rioters' conduct
Air India: The airline's humiliating urination scandal
Air India: The airline's humiliating urination scandal
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story