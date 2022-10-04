Four killed, many missing in Indian Himalayas avalanche

A group of 41 mountaineers was hit by an avalanche in northern India.

At least four individuals have perished and several others are still missing.

The group consisted of 34 mountaineering trainees and seven instructors.

At least four individuals have perished and several others are still missing in the Indian Himalayas after a group of 41 mountaineers was hit by an avalanche, according to a statement released by a mountaineering institute in northern India on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the avalanche buried the group of mountaineering students and instructors about 8:45 local time. The group consisted of 34 mountaineering trainees and seven instructors.

According to a statement released by the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, which is a mountaineering school that falls under the Ministry of Defense, four bodies have been recovered while officials from the state and national disaster response forces as well as the Indian Air Force continue to search the area.

“The Indian Air Force is doing an aerial recce of the mountain where this happened. It is not easy to reach the spot,” Uttarakhand police chief Ashok Kumar told media.

The trainees were returning from the mountain peak of Draupadi ka Danda-II in the state of Uttarakhand, which is located at an elevation of 5670 meters. They were preparing for high-altitude navigation.

