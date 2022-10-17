Joe Biden has “no plans” to meet with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The G20 summit is taking place in Indonesia next month.

Biden will consider his choices “methodically” before deciding how to react to the OPEC+ decision on oil output reductions.

As tensions over the OPEC+ decision to restrict oil production continue to resonate, US President Joe Biden has “no plans” to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the G20 summit taking place in Indonesia next month.

According to Jake Sullivan, the White House’s national security adviser, Biden will consider his choices “methodically” before choosing how to react to Saudi Arabia’s oil output reductions.

As Biden analyses the US-Saudi alliance, Sullivan stated on CNN that no changes are anticipated.

He declared, “The president isn’t going to act hastily.” “He is going to move slowly, tactically, and he’s going to take his time to confer with members of both parties and to have the chance for Congress to return so that he can sit down with them in person and work through the possibilities,”

The oil production cuts have put the US and Saudi Arabia’s relationship on shaky ground. The OPEC cartel, which is managed by Riyadh, and a second group of ten oil producers, led by Russia, resolved last week to cut global output from November by up to two million barrels per day.

The action is anticipated to increase oil prices, which will aid Russia in financing its offensive in Ukraine.

The defense minister of Saudi Arabia expressed his “astonishment” at claims that his country was “standing with Russia in its war with Ukraine.”

According to Prince Khalid bin Salman, the OPEC+ decision was made unanimously and only for economic considerations. The bogus claims did not originate from the Ukrainian government, which is telling, remarked King Salman’s son on Twitter.

Saudi Arabia has been forewarned by Biden that there will be undefined “consequences” for supporting the cuts by aligning with Russia. The action by OPEC+ undercuts Western nations’ intentions to control the price of Russian oil in retaliation for Moscow’s conflict in Ukraine.

The action might cause energy prices to spike, which makes Biden’s Democratic Party nervous about how it will perform in the midterm elections in November.

Washington alleged that Gulf producers were siding with Russia against the interests of the US and its friends in the West.

Russia applauded OPEC+ for deciding to reduce oil production in order to combat what it called the “mayhem” the US had planted in the world’s energy markets.

OPEC Secretary General Haitham al-Ghais responded on Sunday when asked about revisiting the output cut, saying “with OPEC there is always a scope for flexibility.”

Additionally, he stated at a press conference that OPEC+ decisions were solely technical in nature and that the producer group made a preventative choice.

After Biden’s travel to Saudi Arabia in July for a meeting with the crown prince, the decision to reduce oil production has been viewed as a diplomatic slap in the face.

Following the OPEC+ decision, Democratic US Senator and Chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Bob Menendez called for a freeze to the majority of US arms sales to Saudi Arabia.

The US-Saudi dispute permeated the G20 finance ministers and central bankers’ discussions in Washington, which came to an end on Thursday without a consensus statement. The Ukraine crisis had already splintered the organization.

In November, the G20 leaders of state and government will gather in Bali for a conference where Vice President Joe Biden might be there alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin.

