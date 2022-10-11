G7 meets as new Russian strikes hit Ukraine

After Russian bombings on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure for a second day, the G7 is convening a virtual summit.

According to the mayor of Lviv, three strikes on the city’s energy facilities, today resulted in power outages.

People have been warned to stay in shelters and not to disregard air raid sirens across the nation.

According to the mayor of Lviv, three strikes on the city’s energy facilities, today resulted in power outages.

The regional governor reports that Zaporizhzhia, a city in the south, was shelled once more throughout the course of the previous night.

There are currently no indications that Russia is considering using nuclear weapons, according to the UK’s spy head.

According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the strikes on Monday were in reprisal for the attack on a crucial bridge connecting Russia and the annexed Crimea on Saturday.

The city’s deputy mayor told Radio that the past two mornings have been “extremely tough” due to the more than 15 missiles that have targeted the city.

“We experienced issues with the water and electricity yesterday. Unfortunately, we’ve had alarms going off for more than four hours this morning, and many Russian missiles have targeted our city and its key infrastructure “Says Andriy Moskalenko.

He claims that there are issues with the supply of water and electricity once more today. Since there is no military infrastructure in the city, he maintains that Russia is not targeting it.

