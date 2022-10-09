Advertisement
Galar Gdaski: A wave capsizes a tourist boat, killing three people in Poland

  • In the Polish city of Gdansk in the north, a wooden tourist boat capsized, killing three persons.
  • Officials stated that waves produced by a neighbouring tug boat are most likely what caused the boat to capsize.
  • The Galar Gdaski collapsed on the Motlawa River on Saturday with 14 passengers on board, including two crew members.
In the Polish city of Gdansk in the north, a wooden tourist boat capsized, killing three persons.

Officials stated that waves produced by a neighbouring tug boat are most likely what caused the boat to capsize.

The Galar Gdaski collapsed on the Motlawa River on Saturday with 14 passengers on board, including two crew members.

According to the state fire department, three people were retrieved from the water, and resuscitation efforts were performed for them.

Two additional people eventually passed away in hospitals, while a 60-year-old man was pronounced dead at the site. According to local media, one of the casualties was a pregnant woman.

The search and rescue operation encompassed more than 20 firefighters, search and rescue teams, and border patrol agents.

Aleksandra Dutkiewicz, the mayor of Gdansk, called the occurrence “an immense tragedy.”

He added that survivors were receiving “excellent medical and psychological care,” and that “as soon as possible” the causes of the horrible disaster would be revealed.

Up to 12 passengers and two crew members can board the nine metres long Galar Gdaski, a wooden boat made of wood.

It is a reproduction of a Polish river cargo ship that was common in the 18th century.

