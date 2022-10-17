Advertisement
Germany decides to end conversion of Ukrainian hryvnia to euros

Articles
Germany decided to end conversion of Ukrainian hryvnia to euros by the end Of Oct

  • Germany announced to end conversion of Ukrainian hryvnia
  • Ending the program that offered Ukrainian refugees abilities to exchange Ukrainian hyrvnia to euros
  • This program will end by Oct 30th.
Germany announced to end the program that offered Ukrainian refugees the ability to exchange Ukrainian hryvnia to euros by the end of Oct.

Program will end by the Oct 30, German finance ministry and central bank on Monday stated this in a joint statement.

Decision agreed with Ukraine’s central bank, they said on Monday. Initially brisk demand has diminished considerably, and only very few transactions have been carried out recently, said the statement.

The provision was initially introduced to help Ukrainian refugees who fled the country after Russia’s invasion, but that the demand has “dwindled,” the statement said, adding that few transactions have recently taken place.

The statement added that the last day to exchange between currencies is Oct. 28, due to banks being closed over the weekend.

