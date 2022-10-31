Goals of attacks reaches to it’s target, says Russia

“Missile terror on Halloween” says Ukraine defense ministry
Ukraine's defense ministry says Russia carried out a series of missile attacks...
Russian Ministry of Defense as saying that the objectives of the drone assaults have been accomplished. A message that was sent on Telegram.
They said the Armed Forces had continued launching strikes with long-range, high-precision air and sea-based weapons.
“The goals of the attacks have been reached. All the assigned targets have been neutralized,” it said.
They were aiming for the energy and military control systems of the Ukrainian government.
