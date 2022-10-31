Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Goals of attacks reaches to it’s target, says Russia

Goals of attacks reaches to it’s target, says Russia

Articles
Advertisement
Goals of attacks reaches to it’s target, says Russia

Goals of attacks reaches to it’s target, says Russia

Advertisement
  • Russian Ministry of Defense say that the objectives of the drone assaults have been accomplished.
  • A message that was sent on Telegram. All the assigned targets have been neutralized, it said.
  • They were aiming for the energy and military control systems of the Ukrainian government.
Advertisement

Russian Ministry of Defense as saying that the objectives of the drone assaults have been accomplished. A message that was sent on Telegram.

They said the Armed Forces had continued launching strikes with long-range, high-precision air and sea-based weapons.

“The goals of the attacks have been reached. All the assigned targets have been neutralized,” it said.

They were aiming for the energy and military control systems of the Ukrainian government.

Also Read

“Missile terror on Halloween” says Ukraine defense ministry
“Missile terror on Halloween” says Ukraine defense ministry

Ukraine's defense ministry says Russia carried out a series of missile attacks...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Russia-Ukraine News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story