Hindu organizations wants to boycott Leicester’s disorder review

Hindu and Jain groups boycott review of recent disturbances in Leicester.

Follows September confrontations involving mostly young males from the Muslim and Hindu communities.

Dr. Chris Allen, specialist in hate crimes, has started an impartial investigation into the matter.

Advertisement

One segment of the city’s religious community has decided to boycott a review of recent disturbances in Leicester.

Following confrontations involving mostly young males from the Muslim and Hindu communities, there was widespread disturbance in September.

Dr. Chris Allen, a specialist in hate crimes, started the review on Wednesday.

However, a group representing Hindu and Jain temples indicated they would not participate because they believed Dr. Allen’s earlier comments cast doubt on his objectivity.

The unrest captured the attention of people all around the world. The government of India demanded that Hindus be afforded increased protection, while the government of Pakistan stated that Muslims required increased safety measures.

At the official commencement of the review, City Mayor Sir Peter Soulsby highlighted the fact that it would be an impartial investigation and stated that he anticipated finding results by the beginning of the next year.

Advertisement

Dr. Allen has stated that he will adhere to the facts and will not “placate anybody or any particular constituency or organization.”

Concerns have been voiced, however, over the timing of the announcement as well as the selection of Dr. Allen for the position.

The spokesman for Leicester’s Hindu and Jain temples, Sanjiv Patel, cited an academic from the University of Leicester who had previously commented on the problem.

Mr. Patel asserted that Dr. Allen was unqualified since his account of a Hindu march through a Muslim neighborhood in Leicester lacked balance and was coupled with his prior research on Islamophobia.

Advertisement “No one is speaking about Hinduphobia here at all,” he said.

“The fact he has passed judgement, the fact he has ignored, even in his comments, the other chanting that was happening in the streets of Leicester. Advertisement

“Basically [he has said] there is no Islamic influence here, there is no Islamic ideology, [which] is a judgement before the facts. Advertisement

“All we are asking for is a fair and independent review from parties that have no interest in the local communities from either side.

Advertisement

“And a process of selecting that panel or person that is clear and transparent – and none of those apply in this case.” Also Read Leicester Women calls for Unity amid city unrest Women from Asian communities in Leicester have come together to call for...