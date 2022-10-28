How Brazil’s election campaign turns ugly

“The streets say the exact opposite of the polls,” she says. “I go to the demonstrations and they are peaceful. It’s beautiful, the green and yellow colors [of the Brazilian flag], families, children, babies in buggies. If you just looked at the demonstrations across Brazil, you’d see it’s so different.”

But if the polls are accurate, Lula, not Bolsonaro, will be inaugurated as president on Sunday. According to the most recent Datafolha poll, Bolsonaro had 47% of the legitimate ballots to Lula’s 53%.