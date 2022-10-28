Advertisement
How Brazil’s election campaign turns ugly

How Brazil’s election campaign turns ugly

  • The second and last round of voting in Brazil’s presidential election will take place Sunday.
  • According to polls, current president Jair Bolsonaro is trailing former leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
  • Others believe that doesn’t fully convey the situation given that the first round was closer than anticipated.
The second and last round of voting in the presidential election will take place in Brazil on Sunday. According to polls, current president Jair Bolsonaro is trailing former leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is running on the far-right. However, others believe that doesn’t fully convey the situation given that the first round was closer than anticipated.

“I don’t believe in the polls,” says Janaina Devaney, a party shop owner in one of Sao Paulo’s smarter neighborhoods.

Gospel music is playing loudly from a speaker by the cash register while she inflates balloons for a customer. Evangelical Christian Janaina said that one of the key reasons she wants Jair Bolsonaro to win is because of his commitment to family values.

“The streets say the exact opposite of the polls,” she says. “I go to the demonstrations and they are peaceful. It’s beautiful, the green and yellow colors [of the Brazilian flag], families, children, babies in buggies. If you just looked at the demonstrations across Brazil, you’d see it’s so different.”

But if the polls are accurate, Lula, not Bolsonaro, will be inaugurated as president on Sunday. According to the most recent Datafolha poll, Bolsonaro had 47% of the legitimate ballots to Lula’s 53%.

