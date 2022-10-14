Nicole Connors, 52, was a “go-getter” and caring person, her husband says.

Husband Tracey Howard: “I always thought it would be me to go before she went”.

A 15-year-old suspect is taken into custody after a long standoff with police.

The husband of one of the victims of the mass shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina, in which five people were killed and two others were injured, described his wife of five years as a “go-getter” and caring person who always “looked out for” others.

Nicole Connors, 52, was a “caregiver” who left a job in human resources after her mother had a stroke to care for her until she died a few years ago, according to her husband Tracey Howard.

Howard said, his voice heavy with emotion, that she always knew how to “take charge of everything” in order to help her loved ones.

Howard, 57, stated that his wife always made certain that “I took care of myself” and attended doctor appointments.

“I always thought it would be me who died before she did,” he explained.

Connors’ affection and care extended to the couple’s dog, Sami, a 13-year-old Jack Russell mix who was killed alongside Connors.

Howard stated, “She knew everyone in the neighbourhood.” “She used to walk the dog with her neighbourhood friends.” “I think she would have died if she had survived and found out the dog had died,” he said.

The shooting occurred in a neighbourhood northeast of central Raleigh, prompting residents to remain indoors. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper described the shooting spree as “every community’s nightmare.”

According to officials, a 15-year-old suspect was apprehended after a “long standoff” with police.

Patterson stated that the victims’ ages ranged from 16 to 52.

Connors, Susan Karnatz, 49, Mary Marshall, 35, off-duty Raleigh police officer Gabriel Torres, 29, who was on his way to work, and a 16-year-old white male were identified.

In addition to the deceased, two others were injured in the shooting: Raleigh Police Officer Casey Clark, 33, who was treated and released from the hospital, and Marcille Gardner, 59, who is still in critical condition.

