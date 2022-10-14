‘I have no regrets about Russia’s actions in Ukraine:’ Putin

Vladimir Putin stated that there are no plans to increase military mobilization.

His remarks follow a week of deadly airstrikes in Ukraine.

Russian leader noted that so far, 222,000 of the expected 300,000 Russians had been drafted into the army.

Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin stated on Friday that “at least for now,” any “major” operations against Ukraine are not necessary. His remarks follow a week of deadly airstrikes in Ukraine, especially in the Kyiv region, on civilian targets.

When questioned about his behavior in Ukraine, Putin responded, “I have no regrets. I want to make it clear that what is happening now is unpleasant.”

He continued by emphasizing how appropriate and right the Russian activities in Ukraine are.

Earlier this month, Putin urged “partial mobilization” of the Russian people to aid in the conflict in Ukraine. It occurred at a time when a swift counteroffensive from Kiev had forced Moscow to retreat after recapturing thousands of square kilometers of territory. According to experts, Russia’s military has considerably diminished.

