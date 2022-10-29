I never called entire UK racist, says Trevor Noah

But Noah has now defended his segment, saying he was reacting to racists, and: “That’s why I said. ‘Some people’.”

After a leadership election, Mr. Sunak, the first British Asian prime minister, assumed his position as leader and prime minister of the Conservative Party on Tuesday.

Noah, a South African who grew up under apartheid, stated in his initial comments on the television programme: “You hear a lot of the folks saying ‘Oh, they’re taking over, now the Indians are going to take over Great Britain and what’s next?'”

“And I always find myself going ‘So what? What are you afraid of? I think it’s because the quiet part that a lot of people don’t realize what they’re saying is, ‘We don’t want these people who were previously oppressed to get into power because then they may do to us what we did to them.'”

Noah used a radio tape from the most recent Conservative leadership contest, when a caller erroneously claimed Mr. Sunak was “not even British,” during his performance.

Mr Javid tweeted in response that the comments from the comedian were “so wrong” and that Britain “is the most successful multiracial democracy on earth and proud of this historic achievement”.

Former Tory leadership contender Rory Stewart said Mr. Noah’s remarks were “completely bizarre” and an example of “lazy stereotyping”.

On Thursday, Downing Street stated that Mr. Sunak did not think that Britain was a racist nation.

Presenter Piers Morgan also tweeted that US media was “falsely portraying Britain as a racist country”.

Advertisement Noah finally responded on Friday evening, saying: “C’mon Piers, you’re smarter than that.