Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
IMF may consider Ukraine receiving $1.3 billion in emergency assistance

IMF may consider Ukraine receiving $1.3 billion in emergency assistance

Articles
Advertisement
IMF may consider Ukraine receiving $1.3 billion in emergency assistance

IMF may consider Ukraine receiving $1.3 billion in emergency assistance

Advertisement
  • The International Monetary Fund’s executive board will discuss Ukraine’s request for $1.3 billion in emergency finance on Friday.
  • The money would come from an emergency program approved last week to deal with food shortages.
  • IMF staff believes Ukraine has obtained enough financial assurances from its international partners.
Advertisement

According to two people with knowledge of the situation, the executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will discuss Ukraine’s request for an additional $1.3 billion in emergency finance on Friday as Russia’s war against the nation continues.

According to the sources who spoke to Reuters, the IMF staff has produced the required paperwork and believes Ukraine has obtained enough financial assurances from its international partners to satisfy the IMF’s debt sustainability requirements and be eligible for additional emergency assistance.

If authorized, the money would come from an emergency financing program the board approved last week to deal with food shortages.

The Ukrainian government and its central bank have received praise from IMF experts for their handling of the economic shocks brought on by Russia’s invasion of the nation in February.

In March, not long after the fighting started, the IMF sent Ukraine an emergency aid package of $1.4 billion.

Ukrainian officials are requesting more, non-emergency funding as part of a formal IMF financing program, but this program may not be implemented right now.

Advertisement

A spokeswoman for the IMF declined to comment.

Also Read

IMF publicly criticizes the UK government’s tax policies
IMF publicly criticizes the UK government’s tax policies

The UK government's proposal for tax cuts has drawn direct criticism from...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story