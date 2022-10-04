The International Monetary Fund’s executive board will discuss Ukraine’s request for $1.3 billion in emergency finance on Friday.

According to two people with knowledge of the situation, the executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will discuss Ukraine’s request for an additional $1.3 billion in emergency finance on Friday as Russia’s war against the nation continues.

According to the sources who spoke to Reuters, the IMF staff has produced the required paperwork and believes Ukraine has obtained enough financial assurances from its international partners to satisfy the IMF’s debt sustainability requirements and be eligible for additional emergency assistance.

If authorized, the money would come from an emergency financing program the board approved last week to deal with food shortages.

The Ukrainian government and its central bank have received praise from IMF experts for their handling of the economic shocks brought on by Russia’s invasion of the nation in February.

In March, not long after the fighting started, the IMF sent Ukraine an emergency aid package of $1.4 billion.

Ukrainian officials are requesting more, non-emergency funding as part of a formal IMF financing program, but this program may not be implemented right now.

A spokeswoman for the IMF declined to comment.

