Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • In a tit-for-tat move, Japan discards a Russian diplomat
In a tit-for-tat move, Japan discards a Russian diplomat

In a tit-for-tat move, Japan discards a Russian diplomat

Articles
Advertisement
In a tit-for-tat move, Japan discards a Russian diplomat

In a tit-for-tat move, Japan discards a Russian diplomat

Advertisement
  • Tokyo has told a senior Russian official stationed in the country to leave.
  • This is in response to Russia’s decision to kick out a Japanese diplomat who was accused of spying.
  • A Russian consul in the city of Sapporo in the north will be kicked out “as a response.”
Advertisement

In a tit-for-tat move,” Tokyo has told a senior Russian official stationed in the country to leave. This is in response to Russia’s decision last week to kick out a Japanese diplomat who was accused of spying.

On October 4, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said that a Russian consul in the city of Sapporo in the north will be kicked out “as a response to what Russia has done.”

Russia said on September 26 that a Japanese diplomat in the eastern city of Vladivostok had been detained and told to leave the country on suspicion of espionage. Russia said that the consul was suspected of trying to get “restricted” information.

It said that the diplomat, whose name was given as Motoki Tatsunori, was caught getting information about how Western sanctions affected Russia’s economy in exchange for “money.”

Tatsunori was told by the Russian Foreign Ministry that he was no longer welcome in Russia and had 48 hours to leave.

Also Read

Japanese PM’s “new capitalism” is met with long-standing criticism
Japanese PM’s “new capitalism” is met with long-standing criticism

The current prime minister of Japan promised to promote a new type...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Brazil unrest: Here is all you need to know about riots
Brazil unrest: Here is all you need to know about riots
Nephew of former President Jair Bolsonaro spotted in protesters
Nephew of former President Jair Bolsonaro spotted in protesters
Riots were Brazilian Capitol Hill, says Flavio Dino
Riots were Brazilian Capitol Hill, says Flavio Dino
Brazilian justice and security minister begins press briefing
Brazilian justice and security minister begins press briefing
Justice minister Flavio Dino vows to find protest organizers
Justice minister Flavio Dino vows to find protest organizers
Brazil's real and stock market falls down after protest in Brasília
Brazil's real and stock market falls down after protest in Brasília
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story